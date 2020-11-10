CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Europe News » Falklands to be landmine…

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 12:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Foreign Office says the Falklands will soon be landmine free – almost 40 years after the 1982 conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina in the South Atlantic islands.

A U.K.-funded mine clearing program that started in 2009 is set to end three years ahead of schedule. With the completion of the program, no anti-personnel mines will remain on British soil.

“Our commitment to ridding the world of fatal land mines does not end with our territories being mine free.’’ said Wendy Morton, the U.K. minister responsible for the Falklands. “A further 36 million pounds ($47.6 million) of U.K. funding will allow demining projects across the world to continue, protecting innocent civilian lives.”

The funding will help Afghanistan, Angola, Cambodia, Iraq, Laos, Lebanon, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.

People on the Falklands will detonate the final mine in a ceremony on Nov. 14 that will also include cutting down fences to reopen access to beaches.

Argentina lost the war for the South Atlantic archipelago after its troops embarked on an ill-fated invasion. The conflict claimed the lives of 649 Argentines and 255 British soldiers.

Argentina still claims the islands, which it calls the Malvinas. Britain says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | World News

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up