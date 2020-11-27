CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Excerpts of letters sent…

Excerpts of letters sent to Santa

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 2:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Excerpts from letters sent to Santa that have been received by his sorting office in France:

___

“Father Christmas, if the coronavirus allows it, would it be possible to drop in on the night of the 24th … We’ll put out a cake for you and carrots for the reindeer” — The Theron family.

___

“I hope that you are well. I also hope the elves and you aren’t infected” — Lina, age 9.

___

“I want this epidemic to stop, so I can see my family without fear” — Eglantine.

___

“I want to meet you but we can’t because there is the virus” — William.

___

“I didn’t put many toys on my list. I understand that this year is difficult with the virus … P.S. I broke my arm” — Louis, age 9.

___

“I’m going to turn 6. I won’t be able to celebrate my birthday because of the sick people” — Leana.

___

“Even with the sickness, I hope to see you, because I want to give you a hug and a kiss … I would like a brother and a little sister. I have a fish and a frog” — Rosay.

___

“It’s been many years since I have written to you. In lockdown, I decided to pick up my pen again … Father Christmas, for me, an independent student, this has been a tough year …” Alexis, 22.

___

“Don’t forget your lockdown pass and your mask, so you aren’t fined” — Carole, age 54.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

What contractors can expect in 2021

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up