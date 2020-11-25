HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » Europe News » Danish news agency rejects…

Danish news agency rejects ransom demand after hacker attack

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) —

Denmark’s biggest news agency will stay offline for at least another day following a hacking attack this week and has rejected a ransom demand by hackers to release locked data, the wire service said Wednesday.

Ritzau CEO Lars Vesterloekke couldn’t say how big the ransom demand was because those behind the “professional attack” had left “a file with a message” that the agency didn’t open following instructions from its advisers.

Ritzau, which delivers text and photos to Danish media, said it had transferred its emergency distribution to clients to six live blogs “which provide a better overview.”

“If it goes as expected, then we can gradually be back to normal on Thursday,” said Vesterloekke, adding that the attack has forced the editorial systems to be shut down as about a quarter of Ritzau ’s 100 servers have been damaged.

On top of the agency’s own IT department, Ritzau has hired an external security company that specializes in cleaning up after hacker attacks, and its insurance company was assisting with specialists.

It was not known who was behind the attack that started Tuesday.

Since 1866, Copenhagen-based Ritzau has distributed information and produced news for Danish media, organizations and companies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up