CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's announces National Harbor curfew | Tips for grieving over pandemic-related losses | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Colleagues defend UK interior…

Colleagues defend UK interior minister accused of bullying

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 6:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Members of Britain’s Conservative government defended the country’s interior minister on Friday after an investigation reportedly found she broke ministerial rules by bullying staff.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been under investigation after several civil servants accused her of bullying. The top civil servant in the Home Office, Philip Rutnam resigned in March, saying Patel had belittled employees and fostered an environment of fear in the department.

Patel denies the allegations.

Publication of the investigation’s findings has been delayed for months by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office. A summary of its findings, though not necessarily the full report, is expected to be released Friday.

The Times of London and other media reported that it concluded that Patel “has not always met the high standards of the (ministerial) code in treating civil servants with respect.” It said her behavior met the definition of bullying, though it may have been unintentional.

Cabinet ministers found to have breached the ministerial code are generally expected to resign.

The opposition Labour Party said the full report must be published or it would look like a government “cover-up.”

Patel was appointed by Johnson to the key post responsible for immigration and crime-fighting after his December 2019 election victory. A law-and-order hard-liner, she has vowed to stop migrants trying to cross the English Channel from France in small boats, though without much success.

Colleagues defended Patel. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said she was “an excellent home secretary and really delivering on things that matter to people,” while International Trade Secretary Liz Truss called her “compassionate, determined, hardworking and professional.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

Agencies advised to approach AI from an open, collaborative mindset

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up