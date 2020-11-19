THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Europe News » British writer Douglas Stuart…

British writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for coming-of-age novel “Shuggie Bain”

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — British writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for coming-of-age novel “Shuggie Bain.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up