Britain’s Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 3:54 PM

LONDON (AP) —

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said. Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament’s business.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

