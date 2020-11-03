ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Europe News » Austria's top security official…

Austria’s top security official says a third person has died following Vienna shooting

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s top security official says a third person has died following Vienna shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

USPS teams up with FBI to provide biometrics at 100 post offices

TSP funds improve in October but not by much

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up