GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign ministry says Swiss hostage held in Mali has been killed by Islamist group.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 9, 2020, 3:59 PM
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign ministry says Swiss hostage held in Mali has been killed by Islamist group.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.