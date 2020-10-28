ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Europe News » Ship captain arrested after…

Ship captain arrested after collision with Greek warship

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Wednesday arrested the captain of a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship that collided with a Greek navy minehunter outside the country’s main port of Piraeus.

The coast guard said the captain of the Maersk Launceston container vessel was arrested for alleged violations of the Greek penal code and of the International Regulations for the Prevention of Collisions at Sea.

The Kallisto, a British-built vessel capable of sweeping and hunting mines, was cut in two in Tuesday’s collision, with much of its stern severed.

Two of the 27 crew members on board were taken to a hospital with slight injuries. The rest were evacuated from the ship, which was towed to a nearby navy base.

No damage was reported to the Maersk Launceston, which is managed by the Germany-based company John T. Essberger, and no injuries were reported among the ship’s 22 crew members.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said Greek authorities interviewed the cargo ship’s crew and have officially charged the ship’s captain. Greek authorities requested for the ship to remain in port, and a company representative was providing support to the ship’s master and crew.

“The exact details of the incident which took place early on Tuesday, October 27 are yet unclear. Greek authorities are continuing their investigations, to which John T. Essberger will offer its full cooperation,” the company said in its statement. “Managers again would like to express their concern over the injuries of the crew of Kallisto, wishing them a speedy recovery.”

The container vessel had been heading from Piraeus to the Turkish port of Canakkale when the collision occurred.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up