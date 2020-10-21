CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Europe News » Russian-US crew has landed…

Russian-US crew has landed safely after six-month mission on International Space Station

The Associated Press

October 21, 2020, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian-US crew has landed safely after six-month mission on International Space Station.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | Science News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up