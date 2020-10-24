ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Home » Europe News » Russian oil tanker suffers…

Russian oil tanker suffers explosion, 3 crew members missing

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian oil tanker was hit by an explosion in the Sea of Azov and a rescue operation was underway Saturday for three missing crew members, officials said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said the explosion on the General Azi Aslanov took place as the tanker was en route from the port of Kavkaz to the port of Rostov-on-Don. Authorities said 10 members of the tanker’s 13-person crew have been rescued, while the remaining three were believed to have been thrown overboard by the blast.

Three rescue vessels were heading to the site to search for the missing crew.

The tanker has tilted and efforts to stabilize the ship were underway.

Maritime officials said the tanker wasn’t loaded and the explosion may have been triggered by flammable vapors left behind from the vessel’s previous cargo.

Authorities said based on preliminary information that no fuel was leaking from the ship.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up