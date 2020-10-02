CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Russian journalist sets self on fire, dies near police HQ

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 3:44 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — The editor of a Russian news website died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters Friday, a day after officers searched her residence.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed the death of Kolza.Press editor Irina Slavina in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million about 380 kilometers (235 miles) east of Moscow.

Slavina reported on Thursday that her home was searched by police, although the nature of the search was not clear.

The independent news site Meduza reported that Slavina left a message on Facebook saying her death should be blamed on Russian authorities.

