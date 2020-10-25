ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 7:24 AM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

