The Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope endorses same-sex civil unions for first time in documentary “Francesco,” premiering at Rome Film Festival.

Listen now to WTOP News

ROME (AP) — Pope endorses same-sex civil unions for first time in documentary “Francesco,” premiering at Rome Film Festival.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.