Gunman wounds policeman in Croatia before killing himself

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 3:24 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A gunman on Monday shot and wounded a police officer outside the Croatian government headquarters in the capital, Zagreb, before killing himself, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at Trg Svetog Marka, or St. Mark’s Square, which hosts the Croatian parliament building and other other important state institutions.

Police say the suspected attacker fled the scene after the shooting and later committed suicide in a nearby Zagreb area.

Doctors said the wounded policeman is stable and undergoing further tests.

No other details were immediately available. Police have sealed off the area around the square.

