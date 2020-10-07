ATHENS (AP) — Greek court rules far right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as a criminal organization.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 7, 2020, 4:50 AM
ATHENS (AP) — Greek court rules far right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as a criminal organization.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.