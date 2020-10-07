CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump halts virus relief talks | Montgomery Co. updates on back-to-school plans | Latest test results in DC region
Greek court rules far right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as a criminal organization

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 4:50 AM

ATHENS (AP) — Greek court rules far right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as a criminal organization.

