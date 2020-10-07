CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump halts virus relief talks | Montgomery Co. updates on back-to-school plans | Latest test results in DC region
Greece recalls its ambassador to Azerbaijan

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 9:10 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Foreign Ministry says it is recalling its ambassador to Azerbaijan following what it says are “completely unfounded and insulting allegations” by the Azerbaijani government that it is tolerating the preparation of terrorist acts.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said the Greek ambassador had been recalled to Athens for consultations. It said the Azerbaijani government had claimed Greece was tolerating the preparation of terrorist acts, attempts to recruit terrorist fighters and cyberattacks against Azerbaijan due to the latter’s conflict with Armenia over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ministry said it had filed a protest over the issue on Tuesday with the Azerbaijani ambassador in Greece.

