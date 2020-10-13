CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
Greece: 225-pound heroin stash found in vacation home

The Associated Press

October 13, 2020, 6:11 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece Tuesday said they have found 102 kilograms (225 pounds) of heroin in a vacation-rental apartment in central Athens.

The drugs, in shrink-wrapped packages and stored in four duffel bags, were found when police raided the apartment near the city’s main train station.

The apartment had been rented since Sept. 24 and was raided Sunday. No one was present and no arrests have been made.

