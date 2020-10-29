ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
French prime minister raises attack alert to ’emergency’ after church killings in Nice

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 8:13 AM

PARIS (AP) — French prime minister raises attack alert to ’emergency’ after church killings in Nice.

