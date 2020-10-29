ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
French police: 2 dead, several wounded in knife attack outside church in Nice; assailant arrested

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 5:05 AM

PARIS (AP) — French police: 2 dead, several wounded in knife attack outside church in Nice; assailant arrested.

