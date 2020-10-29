The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French police: 2 dead, several wounded in knife attack outside church in Nice; assailant arrested.

Listen now to WTOP News

PARIS (AP) — French police: 2 dead, several wounded in knife attack outside church in Nice; assailant arrested.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.