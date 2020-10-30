ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Europe News » Former Turkish PM and…

Former Turkish PM and veteran politician Mesut Yilmaz dies

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 4:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Mesut Yilmaz, a former Turkish prime minister and veteran politician who served as premier three times during a tumultuous political era in his country, died Friday at age 72, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Yilmaz led the now-defunct center-right Motherland Party or ANAP from 1991 to 2002 and served as prime minister three times in the 1990s. Two of those premierships lasted only months because of the fall of his coalition governments. He was a founding member of the party.

Yilmaz formed his third government, which lasted for 18 months, after the so-called 1997 military memorandum that ended the coalition government of then-prime minister Necmettin Erbakan at a tense political time in Turkey. Erbakan espoused Islamic values and was a mentor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erbakan’s overthrow was dubbed a “postmodern coup” by the secular military and remains a traumatic event for his followers.

Earlier, Yilmaz served as foreign minister and culture minister in former premier Turgut Ozal’s government.

Yilmaz received treatment in 2019 for lung cancer and had an operation in May to remove a tumor in his brain stem. He died Friday in an Istanbul hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Yimaz was the first prime minister to be tried in Turkey’s supreme court for the charge of “misfeasance in public office” for alleged attempts to influence a tender for private bank Turkbank. The court ruled in 2006, saying state officials should keep their distance from tendering processes and found Yilmaz to be criminally liable. The sentencing was postponed through an amnesty bill.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

A year later, where does the Federal Data Strategy go from here?

USPS teams up with FBI to provide biometrics at 100 post offices

CIA cloud program awarded? CISA cyber program under protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up