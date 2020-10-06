CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC officials react to White House cases | Cruises preparing for future sailing | Latest test results in DC region
Dutch military police shoot knife-wielding man at airport

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 5:45 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police who shot a man armed with a large knife at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and arrested another man said Tuesday that they do not believe a terrorist motive was behind the incident.

The Marechaussee police said in a tweet late Monday night that the man was shot in the leg after ignoring repeated calls to put down the knife in Schiphol’s departures hall.

The force said in another tweet Tuesday that the man brandishing the knife was a 27-year-old Tanzanian national “who has caused trouble before.” It added that investigations are continuing and “no terrorist motive is assumed.”

The Tanzanian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody else was injured in the incident at the airport, which is far less busy than usual due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

