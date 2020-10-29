ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Europe News » Chickens to be culled…

Chickens to be culled after bird flu found on Dutch farm

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — More than 35,000 chickens are to be culled at a Dutch farm after a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu was discovered there, the agriculture ministry announced Thursday.

The outbreak came despite the government last week ordering all birds on poultry farms to be kept indoors after tests confirmed a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in two dead wild swans found in a village near the central city of Utrecht.

The government did not immediately report the exact strain of bird flu that infected chickens on the farm.

The agriculture ministry tightened controls Thursday around the infected farm in the village of Altforst, 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of the capital, Amsterdam. Another 34 farms are situated within a 10-kilometer (6 mile) radius of the infected location.

Authorities banned the transport of any birds, eggs, manure, used straw and other animal products from the 10-kilometer ring around the infected farm.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP funds improve in October but not by much

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

CIA cloud program awarded? CISA cyber program under protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up