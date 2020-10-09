MOSCOW (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed on a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 9, 2020, 8:09 PM
MOSCOW (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed on a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.