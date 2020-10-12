STOCKHOLM (AP) — Americans Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson win economics Nobel for improving auction theory.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
October 12, 2020, 6:07 AM
