Americans Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson win economics Nobel for improving auction theory

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 6:07 AM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Americans Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson win economics Nobel for improving auction theory.

