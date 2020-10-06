ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why we still have Electoral College?
6.6 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea shakes western Turkey

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 8:12 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — A 6,6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir in Turkey, according to the country’s emergency authority.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16,5 kilometers (10.3 miles).

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located.

It was also felt in Greece, including in the capital of Athens.

