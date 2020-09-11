CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How DC region will honor 9/11 during pandemic | Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Latest coronavirus test results
Van repeatedly rams police car in Amsterdam, driver arrested

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 2:02 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A driver repeatedly rammed a van into a police car early Friday morning in downtown Amsterdam and then drove into two police motorcycles that were parked to form a roadblock, police in the Dutch capital reported on Twitter.

The van burst into flames, and its driver was subdued using pepper spray and arrested.

Two officers and the suspect were receiving medical treatment following the incident, that happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. (0230 GMT), police spokesman Jelmer Geerds said. He did not have details on their injuries.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Police were investigating at the scene, Geerds said.

