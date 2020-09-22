CORONAVIRUS NEWS: JMU to resume in-person classes | DC urges residents to cooperate with contact tracing | Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums
Suspicious package under investigation in German parliament

The Associated Press

September 22, 2020, 6:12 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say they’re investigating a suspicious package that arrived Tuesday morning in the mail room of the country’s parliament building.

Police had no details on what caused officials responsible for security in the Bundestag building to flag the package as suspicious, but said experts were assessing the situation.

The Bundestag’s press office was still answering calls during the investigation, but said it had no information.

