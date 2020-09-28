CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Europe News » Russia's Alexei Navalny confirms…

Russia’s Alexei Navalny confirms that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in the hospital

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 5:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Alexei Navalny confirms that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in the hospital.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up