CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Europe News » Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank,…

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, expecting first child

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 5:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting a child next year, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

In a tweet from the royal family’s account, the palace said it is “very pleased’’ to announce that the couple are expecting a baby in early 2021.

The tweet says “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married Brooksbank two years ago in a star-studded royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Eugenie, 30, the queen’s granddaughter, is 10th in line to the throne.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up