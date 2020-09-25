CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam extends Va. rent and mortgage relief program | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
Paris police : 4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo offices, 2 assailants on the run

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 6:33 AM

PARIS (AP) — Paris police : 4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo offices, 2 assailants on the run.

