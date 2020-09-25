CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam extends Va. rent and mortgage relief program | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia’s border with Bosnia

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 5:13 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian army jet crashed Friday in western Serbia near the country’s border with Bosnia, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission and that a search and rescue team has been sent to the scene of the 9a.m. (0700GMT) crash near the village of Brasina.

Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that one of the pilots died and a villager was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

