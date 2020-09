Greece: Storm death toll rises to 3, flood damage extensive

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A third person has been found dead in central Greece following extensive damage caused by a…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A third person has been found dead in central Greece following extensive damage caused by a tropical-like storm over the weekend.

Authorities said the body of a missing 62-year-old man was found Monday outside the central city of Karditsa, while fire service drones were being used to help rescuers in dinghies try to find a woman still missing in a nearby area.

The storm, named Ianos, swept across parts of western and central Greece flooding several thousand homes and damaging roads and crops on western Greek islands and western and central parts of the mainland.

The fire service said nearly 1,000 people had to be rescued from the flooding, while some 4,000 calls to help pump water out of flooded homes and businesses were received. Port authorities said dozens of moored yachts and small boats sank at their moorings in port on the western islands.

The worst-affected areas were declared a state of emergency.

A government spokesman said Monday state aid to households and businesses in flood-hit areas would range from 600 to 6,000 euros ($700-7,000) and would be granted along with tax-relief measures.

