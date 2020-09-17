CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Pr. George's businesses open | Wildfire smoke can worsen COVID-19 risk | Telework growth expected to continue | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Germany to improve safety…

Germany to improve safety of Jewish sites after Halle attack

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is providing 22 million euros ($26 million) to improve security of synagogues and other Jewish sites in the country following an anti-Semitic attack last year.

The government pledged to step up security after a right-wing extremist tried to force his way into a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Judaism’s holiest day, Yom Kippur, killing two passers-by after he failed to get in.

The botched attempt at carrying out a massacre caused alarm in Germany, which has sought to protect its Jewish population in response to the genocide of 6 million Jews perpetrated during the Nazi era.

“The Jewish community can rely on the German government to do everything to ensure their necessary protection,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. “We’re aware of our responsibility.”

The head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, said the new funds would help Jewish communities that are struggling with the financial burden of security measures.

“The attack in Halle drastically (shows) us that Jewish life needs massive protection,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up