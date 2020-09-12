CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Germany: Bus comes off…

Germany: Bus comes off highway, some passengers injured

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 6:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A bus traveling from Prague to Hamburg came off a highway in northern Germany early Saturday and ended up lying on its right side, leaving three passengers seriously injured, police said.

The cause of the accident, which happened on the A24 highway near Ludwigslust at about 5:45 a.m., wasn’t immediately clear. Police said everyone on board the bus was taken to nearby hospitals nearby, and that 28 people had light injuries.

Bus operator Flixbus said many of those who were taken to hospitals weren’t hurt, German news agency dpa reported.

Police said the 31 people on board the bus included German, Czech, Romanian, Turkish, Albanian, British, Indian, Egyptian and Chinese citizens, as well as the Czech driver.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up