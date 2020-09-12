CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Getting the flu and COVID-19? It's possible | Poll: Mental health among young adults | Latest coronavirus test results
Germany: 250 guns seized from suspected far-right supporter

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 4:30 AM

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Saturday they have seized about 250 firearms and a few thousand rounds of ammunition from a man who is believed to be a far-right sympathizer.

Police in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony said the weapons were found in the Seevetal area, just south of Hamburg, during a search on Friday evening.

A police statement said investigators think the man has right-wing sympathies “because of the overall circumstances.” The statement didn’t elaborate or say why the man might have had the firearms, citing the ongoing investigation into a suspected violation of weapons laws.

Far-right violence has caused increasing concern in Germany over recent years.

