RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » Europe News » German think tank closes…

German think tank closes Hong Kong office over new law

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A German think tank said Wednesday it is closing its Hong Kong office following China’s imposition of a sweeping new national security law on the territory.

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, which is linked to Germany’s opposition Free Democratic Party, said it could no longer ensure the safety of its employees as a result of the new law.

It said it is freezing its activities in the former British colony, giving up its office and parting company with its four remaining staff members there. One employee already had left because of concerns over his personal safety, it added.

“A climate of fear and permanent danger prevails in Hong Kong today,” foundation chief Karl-Heinz Paque said in a statement. “Those who stand up for democracy and freedom in Hong Kong today put themselves in danger. We cannot expose our employees and partners to this risk.”

The new security law bans secessionist, subversive and terrorist activities, as well as collusion with foreign forces, with penalties of up to life imprisonment.

Critics say the law amounts to a major crackdown on free speech and political activity by the opposition and further erodes the civil liberties promised to Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” principle in place since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up