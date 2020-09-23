CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
French media: Top chef Pierre Troisgros dies aged 92

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 3:27 PM

PARIS (AP) — Pierre Troisgros, one of France’s top chefs who helped reinvent the country’s traditional cuisine, died on Wednesday, French media said. He was 92.

French reports quoted the head of the Maison Troisgros, Patrice Laurent, as saying the chef at his home in Coteau, near Roanne in the Loire region where his restaurant is located.

Troisgros learned his craft at his family’s hotel-restaurant in Roanne before heading for Paris where he refined his skills under Lucas Carton — along with Paul Bocuse, later to be acclaimed as the king of traditional French cuisine, with whom he had a lasting friendship. He returned to his home and took on the family restaurant with brother Jean.

With the deaths in 2018 of Bocuse and Joel Robuchon, France has now lost three monumental chefs in just under three years.

“The team has a heavy heart tonight” after learning of the death of Troisgros, the Paul Bocuse restaurant outside Lyon tweeted.

