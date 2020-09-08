CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns | Latest coronavirus test results
EU names Dombrovskis as its new trade chief

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 4:08 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission is proposing its experienced Latvian vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, to take over the post as trade chief of the bloc following the resignation of Ireland’s Phil Hogan.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement as she named European Parliament heavyweight Mairead McGuinness as the new financial services commissioner to fill Ireland’s seat at the table.

Dombrovskis has already been holding the post temporarily since Hogan’s resignation on Aug. 26.

