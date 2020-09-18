CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Home » Europe News » Danish prince "fine" for…

Danish prince “fine” for Paris post after blood clot surgery

The Associated Press

September 18, 2020, 7:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark who underwent an emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, said Friday he was “eager to get started” as he arrived for his first work day at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

“I am fine,” Joachim told Danish broadcaster DR outside the Danish mission in the French capital where he will be defense attaché.

Joachim who was tapped in June for the job, said it had been “a non-summer” after he was rushed to the Toulouse University Hospital on July 24. The 51-year-old prince was to have started as defense attaché on Sept. 1 but it was postponed because of his condition.

Joachim and his French-born wife, Princess Marie, were residing at his mother’s private summer residence of Chateau de Cayx in southwestern France when he got the blood clot. Doctors assessed that the risk of recurrence was “very small.”

Joachim is sixth in line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up