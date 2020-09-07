Climate activists block Warsaw street, decry govt inaction

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A few hundred Polish climate activists blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw on Monday to spur the…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A few hundred Polish climate activists blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw on Monday to spur the conservative government into protecting the environment better.

It was the second action since Saturday by Poland’s chapter of the Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change.

With chants and banners saying “We are Rebelling in Order to Live,” the group blocked a major street in the Polish capital, holding up morning traffic. The police checked their documents and carried protesters to the side to clear the way.

Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe’s worst quality air. Also, pollution levels in many of its rivers and lakes are below European Union quality standards.

