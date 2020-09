SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Please disregard EU–Britain-Mayflower 400-Stolen History, published on September 14, 2020, and datelined in SOUTHAMPTON, England. It…

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Please disregard EU–Britain-Mayflower 400-Stolen History, published on September 14, 2020, and datelined in SOUTHAMPTON, England. It was originally sent last month and was republished in error.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.