Swimming ban in German river after claims crocodile sighted

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in eastern Germany have banned swimming in parts of the river Unstrut after claims that a crocodile was seen there.

Officials in Burgenland county, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) southwest of Berlin, said late Saturday that the ban would remain in place until Sept. 6.

Extensive searches for the reptile have so far produced no evidence of its existence, they said.

Residents, boats users and cyclists traveling along the Unstrut were asked to report any further sightings to authorities.

Crocodiles are not native to Germany or any other part of Europe.

