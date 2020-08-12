CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Metro returns to pre-COVID schedule | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Police say 3 people…

Police say 3 people dead and 6 taken to hospital after passenger train derailment in Scotland.

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Police say 3 people dead and 6 taken to hospital after passenger train derailment in Scotland.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up