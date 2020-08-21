CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Plane carrying sickened dissident…

Plane carrying sickened dissident Alexei Navalny leaves Russia for German hospital

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMSK, Russia (AP) — Plane carrying sickened dissident Alexei Navalny leaves Russia for German hospital.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up