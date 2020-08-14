CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. testing under scrutiny | Va. parents create learning pod | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Hague police arrest more…

Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 5:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs and fireworks at police overnight during a second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday.

More than 20 people were arrested for offenses including incitement, public violence and assaulting a police officer, police said in a statement. On Thursday night, the municipality imposed an emergency order that gave police extra powers to detain people.

Young people in the neighborhood have been clashing with police for two nights since water authorities acted to stop people opening fire hydrants to cool off amid a weeklong heatwave.

In the early hours of Friday, youths damaged two police vehicles as riot officers moved in to restore calm. The neighborhood was peaceful by Friday morning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up