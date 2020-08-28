CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Greek sniffer dog finds 100 kilos of Italy-bound cocaine

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 8:55 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A sniffer dog in Greece led coast guard officers to more than 100 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a truck bound for Italy, officials said Friday.

The coast guard said the discovery was made Thursday at the western Greek port of Patras as the truck was about to board an Italy-bound ferry.

A 63-year-old Greek man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after 105 kilograms (231.5 pounds) of cocaine were discovered, shrink-wrapped in 100 plastic packages, the coast guard said.

Authorities said the drugs had an estimated street value of at least 3 million euros ($3.6 million).

