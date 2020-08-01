CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area testing sites closed Tuesday | Md. high school fall, winter sports postponed | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Germany: 2 men from Guinea hurt in racist assault

The Associated Press

August 1, 2020, 11:59 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Two men from Guinea were hurt, one of them seriously, in what appears to have been a racist assault in an eastern German city, police said Saturday. Twelve suspected perpetrators were detained.

Police in Erfurt said three Guineans were assaulted by a group of 10 to 12 Germans shortly after 3 a.m. near a meeting point for the far-right scene in a housing estate, news agency dpa reported. They described it as a “xenophobic assault.”

Two of the Guinean men were hurt, one seriously, and police said his condition had been considered critical. They were taken to a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether weapons or any other objects were used in the assault.

