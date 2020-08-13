CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Saliva test could be 'game changer' | Latest coronavirus test results
German court convicts mother of letting son die of thirst

The Associated Press

August 13, 2020, 7:30 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany convicted a 28-year-old woman of negligent homicide Thursday for allowing her young son to die of thirst.

The regional court in Moenchengladbach sentenced the defendant to seven years and six months over the 2-year-old’s death in April 2019.

German news agency dpa reported that the woman admitted during the trial to leaving the toddler alone in a hot room for two days, claiming to have been unable to cope.

Her name wasn’t released in line with privacy laws.

