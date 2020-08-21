CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
French tourist dies, 9 injured in luxury hotel fire in Spain

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 10:45 AM

MADRID (AP) — A French tourist died Friday in a fire at a luxury hotel in southern Spain and nine other people were injured while trying to escape the flames, police said.

Video footage on social media showed people escaping the fire at the Sisu Boutique Hotel in Puerto Banus, Marbella, through windows and climbing down several stories of the building’s lattice facade.

It took more than three hours to extinguish the raging blaze, which broke out at 6 a.m., Malaga province’s civil protection agency said.

A National Police spokeswoman in the province confirmed that the only victim was a Frenchman who was staying at the hotel. The officer wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports.

Around 100 guests and employees were evacuated from the hotel as well as residents from a nearby building, authorities said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

